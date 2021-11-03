After entering a contest as a ‘joke,’ a student ends up with 400 cans of Pepsi Max.

The majority of us fantasize about winning the lottery or going on an all-expenses-paid vacation, but the odds are stacked against us.

After joining a contest and winning hundreds of cans of Pepsi Max, one woman may wish she hadn’t won.

Ellie Sarah Thomas of the United Kingdom posted a video to her TikTok account, @elliethomas544, showing boxes and boxes of Pepsi strewn about her undergraduate dorm.

“When you entered a competition to win 400 Pepsi Max cans as a joke but actually won,” Thomas, who is reported to attend the University of Birmingham, added.

While she photographs a pallet of the beverage outside her house, the soda makes a towering pile against the wall. She stacks them against her wardrobe, which also has some stuffed on top of it.

“I have no idea how I managed to win this.” “It’s as if I entered a contest to win 400 free Pepsi Max cans and won, and someone just delivered them,” the text on the screen says.

“Uni room is full of Pepsi Max help,” the 19-year-old captioned the video, which can be seen here.

Thomas now has 29 gallons liters of the fizzy beverage, enough to fill a bathtub, thanks to the average can having 11 fluid ounces.

Thomas had more than $368.39 worth of stock in her bedroom, while a 36-pack of original Pepsi in the same size costs $33.49 at Walmart.

Her amusing situation has received over 1.5 million views since video was published last week, with fans in stitches over her gift.

"2 cans before bed, 1 can when you wake up," Billy Wilson joked, "4 cans at work, 2 cans when you get home from work, 1 can with supper." That's only enough for 40 days."

"At least you'll never have to purchase mixer again," laughed Thegrassinstgreener. User wrote, "Oh my god, that's at least two weeks' worth."

“I wouldn’t share a single can,” Soggy Burrito said.

"I would."