After England’s Euro Cup loss, Twitter has removed over 11,000 abusive messages directed at English soccer stars.

Over 1,000 hateful tweets were sent at three Black players on England’s team who failed penalty shots in the European Championship final shootout against Italy on Sunday, according to Twitter.

The behavior was described by Twitter as “abhorrent racial abuse” that has no place on the social media network. In addition to the over 1,000 tweets that were erased, Twitter also announced that it has permanently terminated accounts for breaking Twitter’s rules.

“When we find any tweets or accounts that violate our policies,” Twitter wrote, “we will continue to take action.”

The effort to delete the comments from social media was joined by Twitter. Facebook, which owns Instagram, said it strives to delete dangerous content as swiftly as possible.

In a statement, Facebook stated, “We immediately banned comments and accounts targeting hatred at England’s footballers last night, and we’ll continue to take action against individuals who break our policies.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The racial abuse of the three Black footballers was investigated by British police on Monday.

The Metropolitan Police have denounced the “awful” abuse of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka, and have said that they will look into “offensive and racist” social media statements made soon after Italy won the 3-2 shootout after the match finished 1-1 on Sunday.

The English Football Association described the “disgusting behavior” as “appalling,” saying that social media companies should take steps to ensure that their platforms are free of such “abhorrent” abuse.

The FA stated, “We will do everything we can to support the players impacted while pushing the harshest consequences imaginable for anyone culpable.” “We will do everything we can to eliminate discrimination from the game, but we ask the government to act fast and pass the necessary legislation so that this misuse has real-world consequences.”

All three targets are members of a youthful England team that has been acclaimed for its diversity and social consciousness. Rashford, for example, has been at the heart of a child poverty campaign that forced the British government to reinstate free lunches for thousands of underprivileged children during the coronavirus outbreak.

In the aftermath of Sunday’s match, a mural of Rashford on the wall of a cafe in south Manchester was also defaced. Greater Manchester Police confirmed the incident. This is a condensed version of the information.