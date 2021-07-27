After enduring hardship in the United Kingdom, a Cameroonian refugee realizes his Olympic dream.

Seven years after becoming homeless and penniless on the streets of Britain, Cyrille Tchatchet II is prepared to create history at the Tokyo Olympics.

In a ceremony co-hosted by IOC president Thomas Bach in June, the weightlifter was officially selected for the International Olympic Committee’s refugee team, making him the first refugee Olympian from the United Kingdom.

The inaugural appearance of the IOC Refugee Olympic Team was at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Tchatchet II will compete in the 96kg weight class as part of a 29-strong team of displaced athletes in Tokyo on July 31.

“I feel as if I’ve been resurrected. He told AFP, “It’s a dream come true.” “It offers a strong message of hope and solidarity,” says the author.

“I am ecstatic to represent not just myself, but approximately 80 million displaced individuals around the world. It will be a huge duty to represent refugees and the underprivileged,” he stressed.

The Cameroonian has a first-class degree in mental health nursing and was on the front lines of the UK’s first coronavirus lockdown in March.

When he first came, though, his prospects were gloomy.

The Yaounde-born athlete represented Cameroon at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow before learning that he could not return home due to issues he would rather not discuss.

He left the team headquarters with nothing but his bag, some clothes, and weightlifting equipment, and spent two months on the streets in Brighton, England.

“It was a harrowing experience. I had no choice but to flee. I was a small child who was terrified. He remarked, “I didn’t worry much about the future.”

Tchatchet II, troubled by suicide thoughts, had plunged to his lowest ebb, eking out a terrible existence under a bridge with no money, food, or water and suffering from depression.

A call to the Samaritans, a nonprofit that helps people in distress, brought him back from the brink. He was taken off the streets by police, and an asylum application was filed.

Tchatchet II’s mental health deteriorated as the authorities denied, reconsidered, and relocated him to three different jail facilities over the course of two years.

“It’s an extremely difficult situation waiting for an asylum application,” he told AFP. “You always wonder, ‘What are they up to?’ Is it possible that I’ll be deported?’

Tchatchet II, whose life was in limbo, sought consolation in sport and dominated British weightlifting, winning five English titles, three British titles, and setting five national records in two weight classes.

Sporting accomplishment aided in the relief of chronic pain.