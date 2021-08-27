After eating a whole cow, a Python’s stomach explodes in this terrifying video.

In a disturbing video, a Burmese python is shown sprawled in the grass with an expanded stomach after eating a cow. The python’s stomach “ruptured” before it could digest the meal, according to the farmer who discovered it.

Despite the fact that this python did not survive, pythons have been known to consume enormous creatures such as cattle, deer, and even humans.

On August 21, an incident occurred in Thailand. According to Newsflare, a farmer was looking for his missing cow when he came upon the snake. He instantly observed that its stomach had been stretched beyond its capacity, and in disbelief, he recorded the injured python on camera.

“The python must have been hungry when it saw the cow,” Nirun Leewattanakul, a local authority, told Newsflare. “After that, it strangled the cow and swallowed its entire body.”

Cattle and other large animals have been known to be eaten by pythons, as previously indicated. However, according to LiveScience, it’s “difficult to determine for sure which is the largest animal a snake can swallow” because of variables like python size and prey size and shape.

“Pythons are virtually entirely mammal feeders,” Mary-Ruth Low, conservation and research officer for Wildlife Reserves Singapore, said in an interview with the BBC in 2019.

“Once they reach a certain size, it’s almost like they don’t bother with rodents anymore because the calories aren’t worth it,” she added, referring to their preference for rats and other smaller animals.

A 32-pound Burmese python, for example, swallowed a 35-pound white-tailed deer in 2018. This was the “largest prey-to-predator weight ratio ever observed for Burmese pythons,” according to LiveScience.

Humans have also been known to be eaten by pythons in the past. A 25-year-old man was swallowed by a 23-foot python in Indonesia, according to National Geographic. A 54-year-old Indonesian woman was also killed and eaten by a python in 2018, according to LiveScience.

Though these deaths are uncommon, it is crucial to exercise caution when dealing with these snakes.

The python in Thailand, it turns out, was not large enough to survive after eating the cow.

Leewattanakul told Newsflare that the python’s body expanded after the cow died.

He continued, “It was really a terrifying scene.”

The eight-year-old, eventually. This is a condensed version of the information.