After driving, a ‘blind’ Italian con artist was arrested.

According to news sources, an Italian man who had been receiving government assistance for years owing to blindness was detained on suspicion of fraud on Wednesday after being observed driving, window shopping, and riding a scooter.

According to local media, a man in Palermo, Sicily, has earned at least 170,000 euros ($191,000) in benefits since 2008 after certifying that he was “completely blind” due to a genetic issue.

According to media reports, Italy’s financial police were notified after the man renewed his driver’s license in 2018 despite his previous declaration.

Authorities observed the dad driving while dialing his phone, gazing at shop windows while walking through a busy mall, and training his daughter to ride a bike during stake-outs.

Palermo Today stated that the 40-year-old was also seen riding a scooter without insurance, and that the man was dubbed “Berlusconi” after Italy’s former prime minister, who had a history of legal issues.

The individual was already well-known to authorities, having served nearly 15 years in prison in the first instance last year for his role in a ring that staged fake traffic accidents in order to collect insurance benefits.

The case is currently being appealed.

Despite owning a garage, the man was also eligible for Italy’s “basic income,” a monthly assistance stipend granted to the country’s poorest people.