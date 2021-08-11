After discovering mysterious bones hidden within his home’s walls, a man calls the cops.

Francis Chuckie Rave uploaded a video on TikTok of the remnants, which resembled a vertebrae in shape.

Rave, who is believed to be from Australia, said he discovered them in a crack between two bricks in his wall, where he assumed they had dropped from the roof area.

“Waiting for cops to come, found some bones in my wall—are they human?” he remarked in a video posted at the end of last month, simply captioned “found some bones.” “I don’t f****** know, but I hope not.”

He kept followers up to date with regular updates as he tried to figure out where they came from—and whether they were human or animal.

People offered their theories on the skeletal portion of Rave’s original video, which has over 1.5 million views and can be watched here.

Ally speculated, “I’m going to guess that’s vertebrae of some sort.”

“Okay, but even if they’re cattle bones (and the scale of the ladder is freaking me out), what were they doing in the wall?” Csember wondered.

“Definitely appears to be some form of spinal column,” WynterStarFire agreed.

“Nope looks like deer or pig presumably stashed by a dog,” the Odd History Foundation concluded.

“Some folks place bones in walls as part of [a]ceremony to fend off evil spirits,” DJB explained.

“Bestie, what were they doing in the wall?” Levi is af4g simply questioned.

Rose had another theory: “Could those be cat bones?” she wondered. They used to put cats in walls as a form of ‘protection.’”

“Your house merely has good bones,” Maddie Gaylor joked.

Rave later transported the bones, now in a bag, to his local police station in a follow-up video. As he awaited the results, he recorded a video in which he explained where he found the bones, adding, “Bones are in there, then if we go up in the loft, there’s my creepy f****** crawl area.”

"Then they're downstairs in the crevice between the two bricks, directly down here. As a result, I'm not sure.