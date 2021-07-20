After discovering a teen boy’s head in a bucket, French police fatally shoot a suspected cannibal.

On Monday morning, police in France shot and killed a 32-year-old man accused of cannibalism. The severed and partially devoured head of a 13-year-old child was discovered in a bucket in an apartment rented by the man the day before, according to the New York Post.

Following an inquiry into the disappearance of the small boy, authorities arrived at the suspect’s flat in Tarascon. He had previously been reported missing from a care facility in Marseille, roughly 60 miles southwest of Tarascon.

On Sunday night, a neighbor reported seeing what appeared to be a human body in a bag, and police were dispatched to the location. When police arrived, they confirmed it was a body. Strips of flesh were missing from the shoulder, supporting the authorities’ cannibalism claim.

According to neighbors, the suspect returned to the flat the next morning and attempted to avoid authorities by jumping from rooftop to rooftop. According to the French publication Le Figaro, he was located three hours later and shot in the abdomen by an assisting police officer while attempting to jump over a barrier.

The suspect is known to have had a psychological illness, according to public prosecutor Laurent Gambau. He had also been convicted of violent offenses in the past.

Authorities told the media that the case is still in its early stages and that little can be revealed for certain at this time. According to Gambau, the dead suspect has not yet been legally recognized as the boy’s killer, and it is “difficult to validate the idea of anthropophagy [cannibalism]at this time.”

Cannibalism is one of the most heinous crimes imaginable, although it is rather uncommon in the current period. In 2019, a guy in rural Michigan named Mark Latunski used the dating app Grindr to entice a young hairstylist named Kevin Bacon to his home. Latunski is said to have stabbed Bacon to death and then hung his body from the ceiling rafters. This is a condensed version of the information.