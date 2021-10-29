After detailing CIA torture, a Guantanamo detainee was sentenced.

In the first public testimony of torture by someone captured after the September 11 attacks, a Pakistani prisoner at the US military prison in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, told a sentencing jury how CIA interrogators raped, tortured, and waterboarded him.

According to a spokeswoman for the military courts at Guantanamo, Majid Khan was sentenced to 26 years in jail by a jury Friday afternoon after pleading guilty to assisting in Al-Qaeda conspiracies in 2002.

He might be released as soon as next year, based on an earlier plea deal, after serving 19 years in US jail.

The sentencing came after his harrowing tale of being subjected to three years of CIA torture on Thursday — testimony never before accepted in military courts.

As part of his plea deal, Khan was allowed to relate his experience as long as he agreed not to reveal secret material.

He told the court about being imprisoned for days in dark cells, partially suspended by chains, without food or clothing, while guards sprayed him with ice water.

He was hooded in a bathtub filled with ice water and had his head kept under water in CIA black sites in unnamed places, he claimed.

Khan said he revealed to interrogators that he had worked with Al-Qaeda and provided them with intelligence on the group from the moment he was apprehended in Karachi on March 5, 2003.

“I told them what I believed they wanted to hear whenever I was tortured.” “I lied to halt the abuse,” he stated in a 39-page statement released by his lawyers following the incident.

“The more I cooperated and told them, the more I was tormented,” he stated.

The torturous treatment lasted three years.

For days on end, he was shackled to chairs or the floor. Interrogators threatened to destroy his family and rape his sister in the United States.

His spectacles broke early on, and he didn’t acquire a new set for almost three years, despite the fact that he claimed he was essentially blind without them.

He was in a stupor after days of sleep deprivation. “I recall seeing a cow and a large lizard while hallucinating.” “I lost my sense of reality,” he admitted.

Repeated enemas and anal force-feedings, he claimed, were the worst aspect of his suffering, leaving him permanently wounded.

A green garden hose was allegedly shoved into his rectum at one point, apparently to rehydrate him, he claimed.

"I was sexually assaulted."