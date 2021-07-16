After DeSantis’s call for action, the White House is considering how to restore internet access in Cuba.

The US administration is investigating if it will be able to assist in the restoration of internet connectivity to Cubans, which was cut off by the Communist regime in an effort to restrict the flow of information against protestors.

After hundreds of Cubans marched to the streets to protest food shortages and high prices as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, Internet access was prohibited. This marked the biggest anti-government demonstrations in decades.

According to Alp Toker, director of Netblocks, a London-based internet monitoring business, Cuban officials blocked Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Telegram on Monday.

In addition to the White House and President Joe Biden expressing an interest in investigating the situation, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has pledged his support for people in the nation, as his state is home to the country’s largest Cuban exile community.

According to The Washington Post, DeSantis noted at a news conference that communist governments dread the truth the most. “The truth will triumph if we can assist the Cuban people in communicating with one another and with the rest of the world.”

As a result of US sanctions imposed by the Trump administration, Cuba is experiencing its greatest economic crisis in decades, as well as a rise of coronavirus outbreaks.