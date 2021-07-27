After defeating Team USA, Russian media hails gymnasts as the “best in the world.”

The spectacular gold medal triumph of Russia’s women’s gymnastics team over the United States at the Tokyo Olympics has created headlines in Russian media.

The headline of the mass circulation newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda read, “Russian gymnasts have demonstrated that they are the finest in the world!” and added, “Our girls are our pride!”

Before the final at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre, there was controversy when American sensation Simone Biles withdrew due to a “medical issue.”

It was a setback for the United States, which had been favorites after winning five consecutive world titles and two Olympic gold medals in London and Rio.

Due to World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) sanctions, the Russian team of Angelina Melnikova, Vladislava Urazova, Viktoria Listunova, and Lilia Akhaimova triumphed as they competed under the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) banner.

“The Russians played wonderfully at the last stage,” wrote Lyubov Troshkina, referring to the men’s team’s triumph the day before.

This story is still unfolding.