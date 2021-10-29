After declaring, “I Prefer Sushi Over Having Kids,” a childless woman has sparked controversy.

She revealed she made the snide remark in answer to yet another question about when she and her husband will have children, posting to Reddit’s renowned Am I The A***** thread as Noswellin.

She acknowledged she likes children, including her nieces and nephews, in the post, which has received 19,000 upvotes since it was uploaded on Thursday.

Noswellin stated that she and her husband were both in their early 30s and had been married for almost a decade, and that they had been regularly questioned about having children over the years.

She explained that they decided against having children “for our own reasons,” and that her husband went so far as to undergo a vasectomy, which only a few people were aware of.

Despite their families’ knowledge of their situation, she claims it didn’t stop them from interrogating them through “important life moments,” such as when they “purchased our first home, at our engagement dinner, at our wedding, and at holidays previously.”

And the matter came up again at their housewarming party after purchasing a three-bedroom home with “a great yard in a nice area,” though they didn’t say where.

They invited friends and family, and it wasn’t long before Alex, her husband’s brother, commented on how much the room would appeal to children.

“Eventually, they just asked when we were going to have kids,” Noswellin recalled.

Rather than being direct, Noswellin claims she tried to laugh it off, explaining: “‘I made a light-hearted joke about it, which is my go-to response to questions like this.’

Oh well, I enjoy sushi far too much to be forced to give it up during my pregnancy. Not to mention not drinking during pregnancy and breastfeeding? ‘Thank you, but no!’ I tried to keep it lighthearted and lighthearted. The majority of the audience joined in the laughter.

"That appeared to enrage Alex, and I was told that 'children are a delight, and a good mother puts her children first.' 'Children are a joy, I enjoy spending time with my nieces and nephews, and certainly I can't be a decent mother if I choose sushi above my children,' I agreed.