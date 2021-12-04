After decades in the United States, a stolen Nepali statue is returned to its temple.

On Saturday, a centuries-old Hindu god sculpture was re-installed in its temple in Kathmandu, Nepal’s capital, over 40 years after it was stolen and eventually discovered in the United States.

After a months-long inquiry by Nepali and American activists and officials, the Dallas Museum of Art and the FBI returned the stone sculptures of the gods Laxmi and Narayan to Nepal in March.

On loan from a collector, it was removed from the temple in 1984 and shown at the Dallas museum six years later.

The sculpture, which dates from the 12th to 15th centuries, is one of a small number of cultural items returned to Nepal this year from overseas institutions and collectors.

As the statue was taken in a palanquin back to the pagoda-style temple, which was decorated in marigold garlands to welcome the work, a priest sang prayers and villagers played traditional music.

It was re-erected on its original stone plinth, with a replica that had been worshipped by the people being moved alongside it.

“We are overjoyed. Our three- to four-year efforts have paid off, and everyone is rejoicing “Nepal Heritage Recovery Campaign’s Dilendra Raj Shrestha stated.

To secure the monument, laser sensors and CCTV cameras have been installed in the temple, he added.

“We’re seeing the start of a trend to bring back Nepal’s gods from the United States, Europe, and other nations where they’ve ended up,” said Randy Berry, the US ambassador to Nepal.

“I’m hoping this is the first of many celebrations like this.”

Nepal is a strongly religious country, and Hindu and Buddhist temples, as well as heritage sites, are still a part of people’s daily life.

Many places, however, are devoid of centuries-old sculptures, paintings, ornate windows, and even doors, which were frequently taken once the country opened to the outside world in the 1950s.

Many pieces were removed with the assistance of unscrupulous officials in order to feed art markets in the United States, Europe, and other countries.

“I believe there is a global shift… Many countries are requesting the return of their artefacts, and Nepal is in a strong legal position because export was never allowed “Erin L. Thompson, an arts crime professor, said

The study into the artwork was started by Thompson’s tweet, which questioned the statue’s origin and history.

This year, six pieces have been returned to Nepal, and authorities are looking for more from France, the United States, and the United Kingdom.