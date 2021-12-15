After death threats were made against a pro-vaccine politician in Germany, police launched an investigation.

Authorities said they opened an operation in the eastern city of Dresden on Wednesday after a key politician who supports coronavirus vaccines received murder threats, according to authorities.

Following threats from an anti-vaccine group against state premier Michael Kretschmer, Saxony’s security forces acted.

According to authorities, “statements from several members of the group suggested they may have real firearms.”

After journalists from public broadcaster ZDF infiltrated an encrypted Telegram chat and revealed on December 7 that murder threats had been made against Kretschmer, an investigation was launched.

The prosecution claimed that the contents of communications sent by a hundred members of the chat group were “connected by their antagonism to vaccines, the state, and present health practices.”

Audio messages targeted lawmakers, including Kretschmer, and advocated for fighting the measures in place “if necessary with guns.”

Authorities suspect “the planning of a violent crime that poses a threat to the state,” according to Saxony police on Twitter.

In Germany, there has been a considerable campaign against the health restrictions established during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is especially prominent in Saxony, a former East German state that is one of the hardest impacted by the resurgent coronavirus and has a lower vaccination rate than the national average.