After death rumors, the Taliban’s co-founder issues an audio statement.

After reports of his apparent death went viral on social media, the Taliban co-founder and now Afghanistan’s deputy prime minister made an audio statement Monday declaring he was alive and well.

In an audio statement broadcast by the Taliban, Abdul Ghani Baradar, who was named as Mullah Mohammed Hassan Akhund’s number two last week, blamed the death rumors on “false propaganda.”

The assumption has sparked a social media frenzy, notably in India, where rumors circulated that he had been severely wounded in a shootout at the presidential palace between competing Taliban factions.

In the video, Baradar says, “There had been news in the media about my death.”

“I’ve been away on travels for the past few nights. We’re all fine, my brothers and pals, wherever I am right now.

“Fake propaganda is always published in the media. As a result, boldly reject all of those lies, and I can assure you that there is no issue and that we have no problem.”

Although the statement could not be verified, it was placed on official Taliban websites, including the spokesman for the new government’s political office.

Hibatullah Akhundzada, the Taliban’s ultimate leader, was similarly thought to have died for several years till the group’s spokesman announced he was “present in Kandahar” two weeks after they took power.

In Pakistan and Afghanistan, rumors circulated that he had contracted Covid or died in a blast.