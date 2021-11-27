After Deadly Riots, Calm Returns To Solomon’s Capital.

After days of rioting that left at least three people dead and left swaths of the capital Honiara in smoldering ruins, an uneasy quiet returned to the Solomon Islands’ capital Honiara on Saturday.

As the violent disturbance subsided, a handful of petrol stations, shops, and other businesses cautiously reopened, with Honiara people flocking to obtain basic necessities.

“The atmosphere is quite tight, and anything might happen at any minute,” Audrey Awao, a working mother concerned that the stores would soon run out of food.

What began as a peaceful demonstration on Wednesday swiftly devolved into a bloodbath, with poor Honiara citizens joining anti-government protestors in rummaging through smashed glass and burned-out business remnants in search of food and merchandise.

Angry protesters ripped through the typically tranquil seaside metropolis for three days, demanding Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare’s dismissal.

Two years of pandemic-induced border closures have wreaked havoc on the Solomons economy, exacerbating rampant unemployment and poverty among the 800,000-strong population.

“Now the Prime Minister must resign.” Selson, a 32-year-old self-employed individual, told AFP. “That is the demand of all Solomon Islands citizens.” A forensic team was seeking to identify the charred remains of three individuals discovered in a shop in the city’s burned-out Chinatown neighborhood, according to local police.

The deployment of some 150 foreign peacekeepers from Australia and Papua New Guinea, as well as a nighttime curfew, appeared to calm tensions.

Even while the city remains on edge, the scope of the recovery is becoming clear.

“It’s quite aggravating,” Awao told AFP, “since it took me more than three hours to go to the fuel pump to get my vehicle fueled.”

Many Solomon Islanders believe their government is corrupt and swayed by Beijing and other foreign powers.

“The majority of people only get one meal a day, there are no visitors, and there is very little economic stimulus,” Douglas Kelson, chief officer of St John Ambulance Service, told AFP.

“When people are hungry, they do things they wouldn’t typically do,” Kelson explained.

Mobs attempted to torch parliament and the prime minister’s private residence while police fired tear gas and warning shots, directing their rage squarely at Sogavare and his cabinet.

Over 100 persons have been arrested for riot-related conduct, according to Solomon Islands police, who are working to restore order.

Commissioner Mostyn Mangau urged locals to “respect each other, as well as our visiting friends from overseas,” saying, “No one is above the law.”

Police. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.