After deadly clashes with China, India beefs up its Himalayan border defenses.

A postcard image of gushing streams and calm lakes can be found on the winding road leading up to India’s Himalayan border, broken sometimes by the sight of artillery barrels and military bunkers.

India is beefing up its border defenses in a perilous mountain range that has long been a flashpoint between the two countries, a year after deadly high-altitude battles with Chinese forces.

Arunachal Pradesh lies on the other side of the Himalayas from Tibet, and the two countries share a Buddhist cultural tradition.

After a failed uprising against Chinese control in his homeland in 1959, the Dalai Lama fled via the state and has lived in India ever since.

Beijing also claims possession of Arunachal Pradesh, which it refers to as South Tibet, and briefly seized the majority of the province in a short but violent battle three years after the Buddhist leader’s retreat.

Tensions have risen anew since mid-2020, when troops from both countries engaged in a hand-to-hand fight in Ladakh, further west along their shared border, killing at least 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers.

India has accused China of creating permanent settlements near the border, and each side routinely sends patrols into territories claimed or controlled by the other.

During a rare press trip across the region last month, Lieutenant General Manoj Pande told journalists, “We have witnessed some infrastructure development on the Chinese side.”

“As a result, a larger number of troops are now stationed or deployed there.”

In response, New Delhi has beefed up its defenses in Arunachal Pradesh, deploying cruise missiles, howitzers, US-made Chinook transport helicopters, and Israeli drones.

After futile talks with Beijing to alleviate the border build-up on both sides, officers in the region believe last year’s conflict showed the urgent need to bolster the military’s frontier presence.

Temperatures in the remote strategic hamlet of Tawang, one of the closest villages to Tibet and a potential chokepoint for any invading forces, regularly drop below freezing, depriving the thin alpine air of oxygen.

During the winter, nearby military outposts can be cut off from the outside world for weeks at a time.

"The geography of the region is hostile to humanity," an Indian army brigadier told AFP. "If you aren't totally fit, trained, or acclimatized, it can be fatal." Army engineers are working on a massive road tunnel that will open next year at 13,000 feet (4,000 meters) above sea level to connect the area to arterial routes further south and expand.