After deadly clashes, Armenia and Azerbaijan say a ceasefire has been reached.

Officials claimed a truce negotiated by Russia was in place on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on Wednesday, a day after deadly fighting between the arch-foes stoked worries of a new flare-up in their territorial conflict.

Eight soldiers were killed in confrontations between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces on Tuesday, the deadliest combat since last year’s war over the long-disputed Nagorno-Karabakh territory.

Last November, a Russia-mediated accord saw Armenia cede swaths of land it had ruled for decades, ending a six-week conflict that claimed the lives of over 6,500 people.

The battle on Tuesday came to a halt in the evening, thanks to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu’s diplomacy.

“In the battles triggered Tuesday by Armenia, seven personnel died and ten more were wounded,” Baku’s defense ministry said, adding that the situation at the border “stabilized on Tuesday evening.”

One Armenian soldier was killed, 13 were kidnapped by Azerbaijani forces, and 24 personnel were reported missing, according to Armenia’s defense ministry.

On Wednesday morning, it reported “the situation at the border’s eastern sector was reasonably peaceful and a ceasefire agreement was being respected.”

Azerbaijan has been accused of “threatening Armenia’s statehood, sovereignty, and independence,” according to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

A “large-scale military provocation” was blamed on Yerevan, according to Baku.

Armenia has requested military assistance from Russia under the Collective Security Treaty Organization treaty, which requires Moscow to defend Armenia in the case of a foreign attack.

“We urge to the Russian Federation to safeguard Armenia’s territorial integrity in light of the aggression on Armenia’s sovereign land,” Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan said Tuesday.

The same day, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with Pashinyan over the phone about the situation, according to the Kremlin, and the two decided to “maintain communication” on the issue.

The European Union and the United Nations had called for both sides to stop fighting before the ceasefire was announced.

President of the European Council Charles Michel called for a “complete ceasefire” on Twitter, while the UN urged Baku and Yerevan to “show caution.”

In a statement, the French foreign ministry voiced its “great concern” and urged all parties to adhere to the November 2020 agreements.

Both Armenia and Azerbaijan have recorded sporadic exchanges of fire since last year’s battle.

As the Soviet Union fell apart in 1991, ethnic Armenian rebels in Nagorno-Karabakh broke away from Azerbaijan, resulting in a conflict that claimed the lives of nearly 30,000 people.