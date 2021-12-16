After ‘Cyber Mercenaries’ targeted 50,000 people, Facebook deleted 1,500 fake accounts.

On Thursday, Meta, Facebook’s parent company, revealed that it was erasing 1,500 phony accounts owned by seven separate monitoring firms and alerting around 50,000 users that they may have been targeted by “cyber mercenaries.”

Following a months-long investigation, Meta issued a final report titled “Threat Report on the Surveillance-for-Hire Industry,” in which it stated that it has taken action against “seven entities providing surveillance-for-hire services to target people throughout the internet.”

The report stated, “The global surveillance-for-hire economy targets people to gather intelligence, control, and breach their devices and accounts across the internet.” “While these ‘cyber mercenaries’ frequently claim that their services are only used to target criminals and terrorists, our months-long investigation found that the targeting is indiscriminate, including journalists, dissidents, critics of authoritarian regimes, families of opposition members, and human rights activists.” The Israeli spyware company NSO Group, which Meta previously sued, is “just one element of a much bigger global cyber mercenary ecosystem,” according to the paper. Investigators at Meta revealed that these various surveillance groups utilized three different strategies to target victims, which it categorized as reconnaissance, engagement, and exploitation, according to the report.

“China, Israel, India, and North Macedonia are among the surveillance providers. On behalf of their clients, they targeted people in over 100 countries throughout the world “According to the report,

Cobwebs Technologies, Cognyte, Black Cube, Bluehawk CI, BellTroX, Cytrox, and “An unknown entity in China” were the seven surveillance entities whose accounts were revoked by Meta.

According to the study, the accounts terminated by Meta were working as “surveillance-for-hire” entities, which violated Facebook’s community standards and terms of service.

According to the Washington Post, the NSO Group’s Pegasus software and other spyware software allow hackers to remotely control the phones and computers of specific victims while remaining undetected.

The Washington Post and several other news organizations published an article in August called “The Pegasus Project,” claiming that the NSO Group’s spyware software was used to hack 37 human rights activists’ and journalists’ cellphones. The software was also identified on the phones of two women who were connected to Jamal Khashoggi, the Saudi writer who was murdered in 2018.

The US Department of Commerce announced in November that it will be blacklisting. This is a condensed version of the information.