After crashing into Sea Mountain, a US submarine commander was fired.

The commanding officer, executive officer, and top enlisted sailor of a nuclear-powered submarine that smashed into an underwater mountain on October 2 were fired by the US Navy on Thursday, claiming the accident could have been avoided.

Following an examination into the crash in the disputed South China Sea, Commander Cameron Aljilani and two others were relieved of their duties.

To reach Guam, the USS Connecticut was forced to sail on the surface for a week.

The 7th Fleet, based in the western Pacific, said in a statement that “sound judgment, responsible decision-making, and adherence to required procedures in navigation planning, watch team execution, and risk management may have prevented the incident.”

The warship will return to the US submarine station in Bremerton, Washington for repairs after a damage assessment in Guam.

The navy announced last week that an examination revealed the submarine had collided with an undiscovered “seamount” while cruising beneath the surface.

The event resulted in the injuries of eleven sailors. According to sources, the collision damaged the submarine’s forward ballast tanks but not its nuclear reactor.

China’s contested territorial claims to small islands, reefs, and outcrops are periodically challenged by the US Navy in the region.

An interim commanding officer took over for Aljilani.