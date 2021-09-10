After Covid’s all-clear, India is eyeing a historic series victory over England.

After a fresh coronavirus scare within the tourists’ camp, India will play the fifth Test in Manchester on Friday, only one match away from achieving the incredible feat of winning Test series in both Australia and England in the same year.

After news on Thursday of another Covid-19 case involving an India support staff member, the Old Trafford match was in jeopardy.

However, an ECB spokeswoman later Thursday announced that all further PCR tests from the India side had yielded negative results, indicating that the Test would go ahead.

After testing positive for Covid-19 during the fourth Test at the Oval in London, India’s head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun, and fielding coach Ramakrishnan Sridhar were already ruled out of the trip to Manchester.

Despite renowned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin not yet appearing in the series, the tourists won by 157 runs on Monday to take a 2-1 lead with one match remaining.

That victory came after India was bowled for 78 runs at Headingley, its first defeat in England since losing the inaugural World Test Championship final to New Zealand in June.

However, Rohit Sharma scored his first overseas Test century and Shardul Thakur shone with both bat and ball at the Oval, where India won their first Test on English soil 50 years ago.

England lost their final eight wickets for 69 runs thanks to Jasprit Bumrah’s stunning reverse swing spell of 2-6 in six overs.

India won 2-1 in Australia after recovering from being 36 all out in the series opener, and now leads England by the same margin following another collapse.

“We love being written off, and I believe a lot of people stood up after Leeds and said, ‘Will India be able to come back?’” India captain Virat Kohli said afterward.

“However, we’ve proven time and time again that we’re a top side…and that’s due of the belief and passion that this bunch has.”

India has only won three Tests in an away series twice, a 3-1 victory in a four-match series in New Zealand in 1967/68 and a 3-0 rout in Sri Lanka four years ago.

India, on the other hand, must deal with the burden of being favorites in Manchester if they are to win a fourth series in England after victories in 1971, 1986, and 2007.

