After COVID restrictions were lifted, mass brawls erupted in Norway’s streets and bars.

As citizens congregated over the weekend to celebrate the release of COVID-19 limitations, Norway police reported large brawls and hundreds of other disruptions in the city’s streets, pubs, and nightclubs, according to the Associated Press. The Norwegian government stated on Friday, with little notice, that many of the COVID standards remaining in existence for Norwegian citizens would be repealed on Saturday.

According to the Associated Press, the plan was announced by outgoing Prime Minister Erna Solberg as a way for the country’s 5.3 million people to begin to return to pre-pandemic life.

“It’s been 561 days since we adopted the harshest measures in peacetime in Norway,” Solberg said at a news conference on Friday. “Now is the time to get back to your regular routine.”

The rapid change, according to the Associated Press, caused surprise and some chaotic aftereffects in Norway’s capital, Oslo, and other parts of the country. Late Saturday, lines of people formed outside the capital’s bars and restaurants, where evidence of vaccination and negative tests are no longer necessary for access, and police reported at least 50 clashes and disruptions.

Hundreds of Norwegians took part in raucous celebrations that began on Saturday afternoon and lasted until the early hours of Sunday. Unrest was recorded in various locations, including the southern city of Bergen and the central city of Trondheim, according to police, but the situation in Oslo was the worst.

Angry nightclub manager Johan Hoeeg Haanes in Oslo told Norwegian newspaper VG, “That’s exactly what I expected would happen.” “Because they (the government) didn’t give us at least a few days’ notice, it was a life-threatening situation in the city. This was a dangerous situation, according to the cops, because “everything was jammed.”

Police got a warning about a guy carrying a knife on a bus in Oslo, as well as people fainting while waiting to enter pubs in Trondheim, according to Norwegian media.

“The workload (Saturday) was substantially more than during the summer. “There were a lot of people out already in the afternoon, and it lasted throughout the night,” said Rune Hekkelstrand, a spokesman for Oslo police.

Solberg reacted to the immediate criticism.