After COVID cases were discovered nearby, China quarantined nearly 9,000 tourists.

Following the discovery of COVID-19 cases in a nearby city, China quarantined nearly 9,000 visitors visiting the Gobi Desert. This is simply one of the most recent steps in the country’s zero-tolerance policy for COVID outbreaks.

According to the Associated Press, China’s method to controlling outbreaks includes rigorous lockdowns, numerous rounds of mass testing, and centralized quarantine. The limits aren’t broad, but they’re always changing. Travelers who are unlucky enough to be in the wrong place at the wrong time may find themselves stranded and unable to return home.

According to the Associated Press, Wang Lijie, a Beijing resident, is one of the thousands of people in quarantine. He’s been there for more than three weeks after only intending to stay in the Gobi Desert for three days. Wang informed the Associated Press that he has taken 18 COVID tests so far.

“It doesn’t matter how much time you sacrificed or how much money you spent in the face of life, in the face of health,” Wang told the Associated Press. “Some people must make sacrifices for everyone’s health and for society to be more stable.” About 4,600 COVID deaths have been documented in China, compared to about 755,000 in the United States.

Gao Fu, the chairman of China’s Center for Disease Control, recently proposed that if the country is 85 percent vaccinated, the country might open up. China claims that 77 percent of its 1.7 billion people have been properly vaccinated, and it has begun administering booster doses.

Vaccination rates are increasing in many regions of the world, and while nations that formerly had stringent COVID-containment plans are gradually easing restrictions, China is stepping up its enforcement.

In a recent TV interview, Zhong Nanshan, a prominent government doctor, said, “The cost is actually very significant, but compared to not managing it, easing (the zero-tolerance policy), then that cost is much higher.”

Some vacationers in the Gobi Desert were bussed 18 hours to another city to complete their quarantine. Beijing residents have expressed their dissatisfaction at being unable to return home after going on a business trip.

The massively famous hotpot restaurant company Haidilao opted to close 300 locations in part because to the epidemic, demonstrating the impact restrictions can have even on booming enterprises. This is a condensed version of the information.