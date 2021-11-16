After Covid-19, India permits Sikh pilgrimages to Pakistan.

Thousands of Sikh pilgrims will be able to cross the border into Pakistan starting on Wednesday, ahead of the birth anniversary of the religion’s founder Guru Nanak.

The Kartarpur Corridor, a visa-free border that allows Indian Sikhs to visit the Pakistani temple where Guru Nanak died in 1539, was opened in 2019 to commemorate Nanak’s 550th birthday, but was closed last year due to the pandemic.

The corridor will reopen on Wednesday, ahead of Nanak’s birth anniversary celebrations on Friday, according to India’s Home Minister Amit Shah.

On Twitter, he stated, “In a momentous decision that would benefit a huge number of Sikh pilgrims, PM @narendramodi govt has decided to re-open the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from tomorrow.”

“I am confident that the government’s decision to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib corridor would spread pleasure and happiness throughout the country,” Shah remarked.

According to a Pakistani government source, the Pakistani side of the corridor has never been closed, and they are awaiting word from Indian officials that the pilgrims would be permitted to cross.

Because to the tense relations between the two nations, the white-domed temple in Kartarpur, a little village about four kilometers (2.5 miles) within Pakistan, had been out of reach of Indian Sikhs for decades.

Kartarpur ended up on the Pakistan side of the border after the end of British control in 1947, but the majority of the region’s Sikhs remained on the Indian side.

After the violent religious bloodshed sparked by partition, millions of Sikhs fled to India, leaving only 20,000 in Pakistan.

Guru Nanak, who was born in 1469 to a Hindu family near the modern-day Pakistani city of Lahore, is adored by both Sikhs and Hindus, who celebrate his birth day with langars, communal feasts.