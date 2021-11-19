After contracting COVID-19 just days before his booster shot, a fully vaccinated man almost went into a coma.

Jones, a councilor from Caernarfon, Wales, said he chose to get tested two weeks ago after suffering breathing problems. Jones and his wife received favorable findings. According to North Wales Live, both had received two doses of COVID-19 vaccination.

“I’d been home for five days, self-isolating after testing positive, and I was growing worse by the day, to the point where I couldn’t breathe on Sunday. Upstairs, I was gasping for oxygen. My wife had to summon an ambulance, and I was transported to the hospital “Jones stated as he recounted his 11-day battle with the infection.

He went on to say that his situation was so bad that he “couldn’t string a sentence together.” He explained, “I was on oxygen and steroids.”

Jones would have to be placed in a medically induced coma, according to the doctors who examined him. The family braced itself for the worst, but the oxygen and steroids began to work that night. “Instead of going to the intensive care unit, I stayed on the ward,” he added.

Jones has returned home from the hospital, but he is still suffering from the “effects of COVID.”

“Since coming out, I’ve been doing fine. At the very least, I’m able to take a breath. But I’m easily out of breath, and I’m still coughing. I spend a lot of time sitting, and even walking to the kitchen leaves me gasping for air. However, I am still alive. What matters is that I’m breathing “Added he.

COVID fighters, according to Jones, should exercise caution. “If you’re fighting COVID at home and feeling overwhelmed, don’t wait until it’s too late to get help. It was calling an ambulance and heading to the hospital that saved my life “Added he.

Another man died of COVID-19 in Wales last month, despite having been scheduled to receive a booster shot in early November. He, too, had been fully immunized against the infection. Robert Kearle died on Oct. 29 after a week of fighting COVID-19. After collapsing at his house on the night of Oct. 10, he was diagnosed with COVID-19. He was sent home the next day, but his condition worsened and he had to be readmitted. He was put on a ventilator, but he refused to use it.