After contracting COVID-19 after a morning walk, a fully vaccinated woman died.

After being on life support for days with no improvement, a 71-year-old lady who had her second dose of the vaccination in August died of COVID-19. She is said to have caught the illness while out on a morning walk.

According to The Times Of India, the patient, who was a resident of the Indian city of Gurugram, had her second dose of the Covishield AstraZeneca vaccine on August 24.

On Nov. 10, the woman was brought to a private hospital after experiencing shortness, a high fever, and a cough. She was then tested for COVID-19, and the findings were positive.

Asthma, diabetes, and hypertension were among the patient’s comorbidities. She has a history of heart problems as well. After receiving IV fluids, antibiotics, and oxygen support, her condition remained stable for the first few days. However, things quickly deteriorated.

She was then transferred to the intensive care unit, where she was intubated and placed on a mechanical ventilator. After that, she was on inotropic support. Unfortunately, she died of heart arrest not long after.

“She used to go for morning walks and may have contracted COVID from someone outside,” a doctor is believed to have said, adding that all of the patient’s contacts had tested negative.

According to the Hindustan Times, this is the second COVID-19 fatality recorded from Gurugram following a three-month hiatus.

Following the discovery of 80 active COVID-19 cases in the city, district officials declared three residential areas containment zones on Thursday.

The current situation has caused officials to issue a warning to citizens, notably the elderly and those with comorbidities, to stay indoors.

“Our staff are calling persons who have been placed in home isolation to see how they are doing. Even fully vaccinated patients must adhere to all Covid guidelines “Virender Yadav, the Chief Medical Officer of Gurugram, said The Times Of India.

He also said that because the weather is so harsh these days, persons with compromised lungs and hearts should stay inside.

Despite being vaccinated, a 71-year-old man died of the virus in Gurugram earlier this week. The man, who had comorbidities like hypertension and coronary artery disease, had his second vaccination shot about five months ago. The patient had a high fever, cough, and respiratory problems, according to reports. Despite receiving intravenous fluids, oxygen, remdesivir, and other steroids, he quickly went into cardiac arrest.