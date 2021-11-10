After contracting COVID-19, a 9-day-old premature baby dies.

According to accounts, a premature infant born to a lady infected with COVID-19 died from the novel coronavirus.

Katie Leeming, 22, was diagnosed with COVID-19 after having cold-like symptoms in the late stages of her pregnancy in early October. Aljazeera claimed that she had not been immunized against the virus, noting situations where others have been diagnosed with COVID-19 despite being inoculated.

After she stopped feeling her baby move, Leeming was rushed to a northern England hospital within a week of receiving her diagnosis.

After noticing decreased movement in Leeming’s womb, physicians performed an emergency cesarean section on Ivy-Rose on Oct. 13. At least 14 weeks have passed since the baby was born.

Five days after her birth, Ivy-Rose, who had been admitted to a specialist neonatal care facility, tested positive for COVID-19. She died at 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 22 from acute respiratory distress syndrome, a positive infant COVID test, and an intraventricular hemorrhage.

The death of Ivy-Rose occurs as COVID-19 instances in the UK continue to rise. Health officials in the United Kingdom reported 32,325 new illnesses and 57 new fatalities on Tuesday. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom is now 9,379,286 with 142,293 deaths.

The current COVID-19 outbreak in the United Kingdom is mostly due to elevated infection rates among school-aged youngsters. In the last few weeks, more over a third of all instances involving children under the age of 15 had been recorded.

According to a study conducted by The New York Times, there were 1,815 COVID-19 instances per 100,000 people aged 10 to 14 in the United Kingdom. Health officials detected 726 occurrences per 100,000 individuals in youngsters aged 5 to 9. In addition, there were 165 instances per 100,000 children aged 0 to 4.

Unlike other European countries, the United Kingdom did not begin immunizing youngsters aged 12 to 15 until mid-September, weeks after summer vacation had finished. In England, just 21% of children aged 12 to 15 had been properly vaccinated against COVID-19 as of October 29.