After contracting COVID-19, a 2-month-old infant vomited “like a merlion.”

When her infant girl Aaisyah Humaira started throwing up “like the Merlion,” Siti Hawa Mohd Najib from Singapore knew something was wrong (iconic lion statue in Singapore, which shoots water from its mouth.)

The 40-year-old bank employee told The Strait Times, “I told my husband, this is not normal.”

On Sept. 24, she was transported to the hospital, where she tested positive for COVID-19.

The virus was originally contracted by Hawa’s second of four daughters, 12-year-old Aqilah Shazwani. After returning from school on September 17, she began to have symptoms.

“At first, we assumed it was just a regular fever because Aqilah’s ART (antigen rapid test) was negative. So we continued to mingle and eat together,” she explained. Hawa and her spouse Muhamad Firdaus have all of their vaccinations.

The youngster had to undergo blood testing and a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) swab after being taken to the hospital. Medication could not be given to the infant since he was too young. “I cried because this was too much for me to handle as a mother,” Hawa explained.

Both Hawa and her husband tested positive within a day. Despite her sickness, Hawa was compelled to remain at NUH. “I had a scratchy throat and stinging eyes. My asthma was deteriorating, and my chest hurt and felt heavy. I have asthma, diabetes, and hypertension, so I was concerned that COVID-19 would have a negative impact on my health.”

Despite this, Hawa continued to breastfeed the child. “She wept and slept a lot more than normal. Her body and neck felt to hurt,” she explained.

Fortunately, the child made a quick recovery. On Sept. 28, they both tested negative for the virus and were discharged from NUH. The days at the hospital were “extremely demanding and stressful” for Hawa.

“Fortunately, I’m fully vaccinated, so my breast milk contains antibodies, which is why I believe Aaisyah recovered so quickly,” Hawa continues.

Breastfeeding mothers with antibodies in their bodies are said to secrete virus-neutralizing antibodies into their milk for up to ten months, according to reports.

According to studies, the virus that causes COVID-19 is not found in breastmilk, implying that even if a mother contracts COVID-19, it is safe to continue breastfeeding while taking the appropriate measures.