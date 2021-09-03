After collapsing in South Africa, the Monaco Princess Stable has been renamed the Foundation.

Princess Charlene of Monaco was in stable condition on Friday, according to her foundation, after collapsing and being hospitalized in South Africa.

The statement read, “Her Serene Highness (HSH) Princess Charlene of Monaco was brought to hospital by ambulance late Wednesday night after falling owing to complications from a severe ear, nose, and throat infection she contracted in May.”

“The Princess’ medical team is now evaluating her, but the Princess has been certified to be stable,” the statement read.

“She’s been let free. Chantell Wittstock, director of the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, informed AFP that she was freed this morning.

“Doctors are still trying to figure out what happened,” she explained.

The 43-year-old princess, who was born in South Africa, underwent surgery in August, but little details have been made public.

Wittstock described her recent health crisis as “part of the healing.” “She’s been in a lot of discomfort.”

In 2011, Charlene, a former South African Olympic swimmer, married Prince Albert II. Jacques, their son, is now the next in line to lead the 700-year-old Grimaldi House.

Lifestyle magazines across Europe have been speculating avidly in recent weeks that the royal couple may be divorcing.

Charlene has been in South Africa for months, according to media reports, looking for a home.

Albert is the son of Prince Rainier III and American actress Grace Kelly, who died in a vehicle accident in 1982.