After China pledged support, Syria accuses Israel of launching a new attack.

Syria has accused Israel of starting a new attack on the country, just days after China committed more aid to the war-torn Arab country, which Beijing sees as crucial to its Middle East economic imprint.

Following reports of explosions in the country’s northwest on Monday, the Syrian Defense Ministry issued a statement claiming that “the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial aggression on southeast Aleppo, targeting various sites in the Al-Safira area,” according to an official source.

The statement continued, “Our air defenses confronted the aggressor’s missiles and shot down the majority of them, and the aggression’s outcomes are presently being checked.”

“We do not comment on reports in the foreign media,” an Israel Defense Forces official told This website when contacted for comment.

Sirens sounded in Israel’s Western Galilee region a few hours later, and the IDF announced that “two rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory.”

“The Iron Dome Air Defense System intercepted one rocket, while the second fell in an open area,” the statement stated, referring to Israel’s anti-rocket system.

The IDF has conducted air assaults on Syria on a regular basis, often targeting alleged Iranian positions in the country, which has fielded allied militias to aid Damascus in its civil war against rebels and jihadists. These groups have been accused by Israel of establishing forward bases and transporting advanced weaponry that pose a threat to its national security.

The Syrian government has also received direct military and economic help from Russia, with China’s senior ambassador visiting the nation for the first time in two years on Saturday.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with his Syrian colleague Faisal al-Mekdadi and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus for talks, during which he reiterated Beijing’s commitment to strengthen bilateral ties.

Following their meeting, Assad’s administration issued a statement saying, “It was agreed to proceed towards a new stage in deepening these relations and creating greater vistas for bilateral cooperation in all fields to serve the interests of the two countries and peoples.”

The two sides also expressed gratitude for each other's support for their respective positions on internal and international issues, with Assad repeating Syria's intention in joining the Belt and Road Initiative, an intercontinental network of investment projects spanning much of Asia.