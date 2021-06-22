After China intensifies its crackdown, Bitcoin falls below $30K for the first time since the beginning of the year.

On Tuesday, Bitcoin dipped below $30,000 for the first time since the start of the year, as China tightened its grip on the world’s most popular cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin was trading at roughly $29,811 early on Tuesday, according to CoinDesk, but it has now rebounded to $30,536 as of publication time. According to CoinDesk, Bitcoin hit a 24-hour low of $28,814.

After reaching an all-time high of $64,829 in April, Bitcoin’s price has been steadily declining since May. Bitcoin’s price has not fallen below $30,000 since January 1, when it was trading around $29,333, according to CoinDesk data.

Bitcoin’s price began to decrease from its all-time high in April, when Tesla CEO Elon Musk declared that the electric car business will no longer accept Bitcoin payments, citing the significant energy consumption required to mine Bitcoin.

“Tesla has put a halt to Bitcoin-based vehicle purchases. “We are concerned about the rapidly rising use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining and transactions, particularly coal, which emits the most pollutants of any fuel,” Musk wrote in a tweet.

China began its crackdown on the popular cryptocurrency shortly after Musk’s statement, forcing financial institutions to halt offering Bitcoin transaction services. “Cryptocurrency prices have recently risen and fallen, and speculative trading has recovered. In a statement issued in May, regulators monitored by the People’s Bank of China and the China Insurance and Banking Commission said, “This gravely jeopardizes the safety of people’s property and disrupts normal economic and financial systems.”

China stepped up its anti-Bitcoin crackdown on Tuesday, ordering multiple financial institutions to block cryptocurrency transactions.

The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China, China Construction Bank, Postal Savings Bank of China, Industrial Bank, and Alibaba’s mobile payment provider Alipay held a “regulatory chat” with the People’s Bank of China, according to a news statement.

“The PBC warned that speculative trading in virtual currency would disrupt the economy’s and financial markets’ normal operations. It will increase the risk of unlawful and criminal activities such as money laundering and unauthorized cross-border asset transfers. This is a condensed version of the information.