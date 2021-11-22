After Chile’s presidential election, the stock exchange in Santiago has soared.

On Monday, Santiago’s stock market rose 9.25 percent after far-right candidate Jose Antonio Kast defeated a leftist opponent in the first round of the country’s presidential election.

The Chilean peso increased by 3.5 percent to 800 pesos per dollar.

Kast, a fiscal conservative, was two percentage points ahead of Gabriel Boric, who leads a left-wing alliance that includes the Communist Party, with nearly all ballots collected from Sunday’s poll.

Next month, the two candidates will face off in a run-off election to determine who will succeed unpopular conservative Sebastian Pinera as Chile’s next president.

In terms of economics, Kast and Boric are diametrically opposed, with the former pushing for Chile’s long-standing neoliberal model and the latter promising to construct a welfare state.

In addition to the repercussions of the coronavirus outbreak, Chile has been rocked by social instability since thousands of people took to the streets in October 2019 to demand greater equality.

Chile’s GDP increased by 11% this year, according to experts, owing to a change made to account for the pandemic’s impact in 2020.

When the next government takes office in 2022, growth is predicted to be between 1.5 and 2.5 percent.