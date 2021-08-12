After capturing Ghazni City, the Taliban have moved closer to the capital.

According to a top politician and the Taliban, the vital Afghan city of Ghazni has been captured barely 150 kilometers (95 miles) from Kabul.

The city stands along the key Kabul-Kandahar highway, effectively serving as a gateway between the capital and militant strongholds in the south. It is the tenth province capital to fall to rebels in a week.

The governor’s office, police headquarters, and the prison were all taken over by the Taliban, according to Nasir Ahmad Faqiri, the head of the province council.

He went on to say that battle was still going on in some parts of the city, but that the province capital was mostly in the hands of the militants.

According to a statement issued on social media by the insurgency’s spokesman, the Taliban confirmed taking the city.

Since May, when US-led forces began the final step of a troop withdrawal that is set to end later this month after a 20-year occupation, the Afghan conflict has exploded.

The loss of the Ghazni will likely put even more strain on Afghanistan’s already overworked airforce, which is needed to support the country’s dispersed security forces, and are increasingly cut off from reinforcements by road.

In less than a week, the militants have taken control of ten provincial capitals and have encircled the country’s largest city, Mazar-i-Sharif, the traditional anti-Taliban stronghold.

Fighting was also raging in the pro-Taliban heartlands of Kandahar and Lashkar Gar in the south, as well as Herat in the west.

The Taliban claimed late Wednesday that they had taken control of Kandahar’s strongly defended jail, claiming that it had been “fully won after a long siege” and that “hundreds of captives were released and brought to safety.”

Prisons are routinely targeted by the Taliban in order to free incarcerated fighters and replenish their ranks.

The Taliban have been besieging the country’s second city for weeks, and the loss of the jail is another another bad indicator.

The city was formerly a stronghold of the Taliban, whose troops gathered in the province of the same name in the early 1990s, and its capture would be a significant tactical and psychological win for the militants.