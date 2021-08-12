After capturing Ghazni City, the Taliban have moved closer to the Afghan capital.

The Taliban took Ghazni, a vital Afghan city barely 150 kilometers (95 miles) from Kabul, on Thursday, in one of the insurgents’ most significant successes in a lightning offensive that has seen them seize 10 provincial capitals in a week.

The surrender of the city, which lies along the important Kabul-Kandahar highway and effectively acts as a gateway between the capital and Taliban strongholds in the south, was verified by the interior ministry.

In a statement to the media, spokesman Mirwais Stanikzai said, “The enemy took control,” adding that combat and resistance were still ongoing.

The government has virtually lost control of most of northern and western Afghanistan, and now controls a strewn archipelago of contested cities that are likewise extremely vulnerable to Taliban takeover.

Since May, when US-led forces began the final step of a troop withdrawal that is set to complete later this month after a 20-year occupation, the combat has increased drastically.

The loss of the Ghazni will likely put even more strain on Afghanistan’s already overworked airforce, which is needed to support the country’s dispersed security forces, and are increasingly cut off from reinforcements by road.

In less than a week, the militants have taken control of ten provincial capitals and encircled Mazar-i-Sharif, the country’s largest city and a longstanding anti-Taliban stronghold.

Fighting was also raging in the pro-Taliban heartlands of Kandahar and Lashkar Gar in the south, as well as Herat in the west.

The Taliban claimed late Wednesday that they had seized Kandahar’s strongly fortified jail, claiming that “hundreds of captives were liberated and brought to safety.”

Prisons are routinely targeted by the Taliban in order to free incarcerated fighters and replenish their ranks.

The Taliban have been besieging the country’s second city for weeks, and the loss of the prison is yet another worrisome indicator.

The Taliban’s former bastion in Kandahar – whose fighters consolidated in the same province in the early 1990s – would be captured as a tactical and psychological win for the extremists.

The fighting that has engulfed the country has displaced hundreds of thousands of people.

Kabul has been swarmed by displaced people who have set up camp in parks and other public spaces, triggering a new humanitarian crisis in the already overburdened capital.

Defense officials in Washington appeared to be dealing with the escalating situation, but assured that Afghan security forces were holding their ground.

“However, there are locations and periods, including today, where Afghan forces are deployed in the field. Brief News from Washington Newsday.