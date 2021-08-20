After Bumblebee follows her home, the teen adopts him, and the two form an unlikely bond.

Earlier this month, a thirteen-year-old teen from Coventry, England, made an unexpected buddy.

Lacey Shillinglaw noticed a bee while walking one day and attempted to relocate it to a wall or flower to keep it safe from the hazards of the road. The bumblebee, however, returned to Shillinglaw each time, according to Coventry Live.

Shillinglaw eventually had to return home, and the bee followed him, swarming all over the teen’s face and clothing. They’ve been inseparable since that day in early August.

Bees are well-known for their intelligence. Indeed, as PBS revealed in 2017, they are so intelligent that they can learn behaviors that lead to incentives, similar to how a dog might learn to “sit” in order to receive a gift.

The insects also communicate with one another by “head-butting, jostling, and dancing,” according to the researchers.

Even more amazing is the fact that bees, like humans, have “cross-modal sensory transfer”—which, in simple terms, implies that bees are likely able to visualize mental images in their heads in the same way that we do, according to Smithsonian Magazine.

Bees can also comprehend basic math concepts such as addition, subtraction, and the idea of zero. They are also said to be able to recognize faces and have emotional experiences.

Shillinglaw and her mother, Laura, have brought the bumblebee, now named Betty, on outings such as bowling, according to Coventry Live.

“It’s just awe-inspiring to witness. Except for spiders, Lacey has no fear of any animals!” Laura told the news organization.

“The bee simply seems so happy with Lacey; they’ve formed quite the friendship,” she continued. It’s such a lovely thing to behold, and I don’t see Lacey and Betty bee’s friendship ending anytime soon.”

Shillinglaw also brings Betty outside on a regular basis, allowing the insect to pollinate flowers and breathe fresh air. Betty, on the other hand, follows Shillinglaw inside whenever he returns.

Betty even sleeps next to Shillinglaw in a non-lidded container full of dirt, grass, water, and flowers at night.

Shillinglaw isn’t the first person to “adopt” a pet bumblebee, as odd as it may seem. Fiona Presly of Scotland discovered an in 2018. This is a condensed version of the information.