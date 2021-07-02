After Brexit, the United Kingdom receives over 6 million applications from EU citizens seeking to remain in the country.

By the June 30 deadline, the United Kingdom had received over 6 million applications from European Union citizens seeking to remain in the country after Brexit. According to the UK Home Office, 400,000 applications for the EU Settlement Scheme were submitted in the last month, out of a total of 6.02 million.

“I am glad that we have safeguarded the rights of so many EU citizens—our friends, [neighbors], and family members,” Home Secretary Priti Patel said.

Although 570,000 applicants are still awaiting clearance, the Home Office has stated that their rights to remain in the United Kingdom will be protected during the process. According to the Associated Press, those who applied before June 30 received certifications that can be used in circumstances where their immigration status needs to be verified.

Those who did not submit by the deadline but still intend to apply will have a “indefinite scope,” according to the Home Office.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The system was implemented in March 2019 as part of the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union. One of the most significant consequences of Brexit was the termination of freedom of movement, which allows citizens of any EU country to live and work in any other EU country when the United Kingdom leaves.

EU citizens in the United Kingdom will be guaranteed their rights, including access to welfare and healthcare, under the program. Anyone who has not applied for citizenship in the EU risks losing their privileges or being deported.

Similar systems have existed in the EU for the 1 million or so British nationals who reside within its borders. On Wednesday, anyone applying for post-Brexit resident permits in France had to meet a deadline.

One major concern is that the immigration policy will have a disastrous legacy, similar to the “Windrush” scandal in the United Kingdom, in which many people from the Caribbean who had legally settled in the country decades before were wrongfully caught up in tough new government rules intended to combat illegal immigration.

Many members of the “Windrush generation”—named after the ship that delivered the first postwar migrants from the West Indies—were evicted from their houses and lost their employment. This is a condensed version of the information.