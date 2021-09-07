After breaking the quarantine, a Vietnamese man was sentenced to five years in prison for spreading COVID.

After being found guilty of spreading the coronavirus to eight others after breaking quarantine, a 28-year-old Vietnamese man was sentenced to five years in prison.

According to the BBC, the guy, Le Van Tri, was found guilty by a court of “transmitting serious contagious diseases” in early July while traveling by motorcycle from Ho Chi Minh City to his native town of Ca Mau in southern Vietnam.

According to the news outlet, Tri was accused of lying on his health declaration form regarding his travel history and failing to follow quarantining procedures, which require anyone entering Ca Mau from other regions to immediately isolate for 21 days.

Tri later tested positive for COVID-19, according to the BBC, and passed the virus on to family members and personnel at a welfare center where he went. The infection eventually killed one individual. After a one-day trial, the judge condemned him to prison and fined him £630 ($880).

Vietnam had been able to keep COVID-19 out of the nation with considerable ease until the advent of the Delta form in June, when infections skyrocketed. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the country has reported more than 530,000 virus cases and more than 13,300 COVID-19 deaths, with many of the deaths occurring in the recent few months.

Since the epidemic began, Ca Mau has reported 191 instances of the virus and two deaths, while Ho Chi Minh City has reported roughly 260,000 cases and 10,685 deaths from COVID-19, according to Reuters.

Two more people have been sentenced to prison in Vietnam for spreading the coronavirus, according to Reuters. According to the news outlet, the sentences were 18-month and two-year suspended jail terms for the same offences.