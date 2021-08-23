After breaking riders’ bones, the world’s fastest-accelerating roller coaster closes.

The Do-Dodonpa roller coaster in Japan’s Fuji-Q Highland, near the base of Mount Fuji, has been shut down by the region’s prefectural government. It is known as one of the world’s most dangerous amusement park rides. The ride was shut down after numerous passengers suffered cracked bones, though officials aren’t clear what caused the injuries.

The roller coaster, which is famed for its “super death” speeds, is the world’s fastest, going from zero to 112 miles per hour in 1.56 seconds. According to Fuji-website, Q’s the “air-launched” attraction also has the world’s largest loop.

The injuries that prompted the ride’s suspension occurred between December 2020 and August 2021, though the exact number of injured passengers varies depending on the news outlet: the Mainichi Shimbun reported that “four people have broken bones” on Do-Dodonpa, whereas Vice reported that “at least six people have broken bones.”

According to Vice, “four of them reported they broke their neck or back,” according to a Fuji-Q representative.

The injured were “in their 30s to 50s,” according to the Mainichi Shimbun. They “broke bones in their neck and back” throughout the trip, with full recuperation taking between one and three months.

An injury sustained on a roller coaster or other amusement park attraction is extremely uncommon. According to the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA), there is a one in 17 million probability of being badly injured on a fixed-site ride in the United States, according to Safety Science in 2019. Injuries at attractions are frequently blamed on “rider behavior” and misconduct, according to the research.

According to reports, Do-Dodonpa will be closed until the source of the injuries is discovered, which has proven to be a difficult task thus far. Several inspections of the ride’s mechanism, including a call to the manufacturers, determined that the coaster showed no evidence of irregularity and was operating normally.

Furthermore, Do-Dodonpa opened in 2001 and has been operating smoothly for decades with no instances of broken bones. According to Vice, the injuries that occurred between December 2020 and August 2021 are the only ones on the ride that resulted in fractured bones. There were no severe injuries reported even after the ride was updated in 2017 to boost its pace.

