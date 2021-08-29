After border clashes and fire balloons, Israel strikes Gaza.

After Gazans battled with border guards and threw incendiary balloons at southern Israel, the Israeli air force bombed two sites in Gaza early Sunday morning, according to the army.

According to an Israeli army statement, “IDF fighter jets hit a Hamas military site used for producing weapons and training, as well as an entry to a terror tunnel near to Jabalia.”

“The strikes were in retaliation for Hamas releasing incendiary balloons into Israeli territory and yesterday’s deadly riots,” it added.

Both occurrences, according to the army, were “examples of how Hamas continues to use terror methods and attack people.”

There were no reports of Israeli strikes in Gaza causing injuries.

Two wildfires broke out in the Eshkol district near the Palestinian territory on Saturday evening, according to Israeli firefighters.

Later in the day, protests erupted, with the Israeli army firing tear gas and stun grenades as Palestinians torched tyres on the Gaza-Israel border, according to an AFP reporter.

The Gaza health ministry said that 11 Palestinians were injured in the fighting, three of whom were hit by live fire.

Omar Hassan Abu al-Nile, a 12-year-old Gaza boy who died of his wounds after being shot by Israeli soldiers during border hostilities a week ago, was laid to rest earlier Saturday.

Gazans initiated a protest movement in 2018 calling for an end to Israel’s blockade and the right for Palestinians to return to the territories they fled or were exiled from when the Jewish state was established in 1948.

Weekly demonstrations backed by Hamas – the Islamist militant group that administers Gaza — fizzled as Israel killed more than 350 Palestinians in the region over the course of a year.

In May, Hamas and Israel fought a deadly 11-day combat, the bloodiest in years between the two sides, which ended with an unofficial truce.

In the months since, Israel has blamed Hamas for the persistent use of incendiary balloons from Gaza.

At the same time, Israel has begun loosening restrictions on civilian life and commerce in the Gaza Strip, which it has been blockading since Hamas took authority in 2007.