After border clashes and fire balloons, Israel strikes Gaza.

According to the army, the Israeli air force bombed two targets in Gaza on Sunday after Gazans battled with border guards and shot incendiary balloons into southern Israel.

The latest flare-up occurred as Israel and Egypt continued to ease restrictions on trade and travel in the Gaza Strip, which has been effectively blocked off by both nations since Hamas seized control of the Palestinian enclave in 2007.

According to the Israeli army, “fighter planes targeted a Hamas military site used for producing weapons and training, as well as an entrance to a terror tunnel near to Jabalia.”

It added in a statement that the strikes were in retaliation to Hamas firing incendiary balloons into Israeli territory and violent protests the day before.

Both occurrences, according to the army, are “examples of how Hamas continues to use terror methods and attack people.”

The Israeli strikes did not result in any injuries in the Gaza Strip, according to reports.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said he held Gaza’s Islamist rulers Hamas responsible for any violence in the Palestinian territory while speaking in Washington with US President Joe Biden.

Before boarding an aircraft returning to Israel, he told reporters, “As I have already stated, our actions in Gaza will benefit Israeli interests.”

“The address (of those responsible) has been and remains Hamas, as far as I’m concerned.”

Two wildfires broke out in the Eshkol district near the Palestinian territory on Saturday evening, according to Israeli firefighters.

Later in the day, protests erupted, with the Israeli army firing tear gas and stun grenades as Palestinians torched tyres on the Gaza-Israel border, according to an AFP reporter.

The Gaza health ministry said that 11 Palestinians were injured in the fighting, three of whom were hit by live fire.

Omar Hassan Abu al-Nile, a 12-year-old Gaza boy who died of his wounds a week after being shot by Israeli forces during border confrontations, was laid to rest hours ago.

Gazans initiated a protest movement in 2018 calling for an end to Israel’s blockade and the right for Palestinians to return to the territories they fled or were exiled from when the Jewish state was established in 1948.

The Hamas-backed weekly protests faltered as Israel killed more than 350 Palestinians in the region over the course of a year.

In May, Hamas and Israel fought a deadly 11-day combat, the bloodiest in years between the two sides, which ended with an unofficial truce.

The use of incendiary balloons from Gaza has persisted in the months since. Brief News from Washington Newsday.