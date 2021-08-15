After blaming Trump and Biden for the collapse of Afghanistan, Liz Cheney has faced backlash.

After blaming President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump for the “calamity” unfolding in Afghanistan, Rep. Liz Cheney received a rapid pushback.

“The Trump/Biden tragedy unfolding in Afghanistan began with Trump conversing with terrorists and pretending they were partners for peace, and is ending with American capitulation as Biden abandons the country to our terrorist enemies,” the Republican senator stated in a tweet on Saturday.

However, Twitter users chastised Cheney for omitting her father, Dick Cheney’s, part in beginning the war in Afghanistan. Following the September 11 attacks in 2001, Dick Cheney served as Vice President to George W. Bush, whose government launched the invasion of Afghanistan.

“Have you met George W. Bush or Dick Cheney?” says the narrator. Chuck Currie, Rev. Dr., responded to her tweet.

“It would never occur to Liz Cheney that if any attempt to withdraw the US from a 20-year-long fight is unavoidably ‘calamitous,’ then perhaps the ultimate ‘calamity’ was the mission itself,” said journalist Michael Tracey.

Actor Paul Telfer responded to the tweet with “The Cheney Calamity.” “You have a hell of a family business, Liz.”

“With all due respect, you have a lot of f**king nerve,” Bob Clendenin simply answered.

Will Bunch, a Philadelphia Inquirer editorial columnist, joked, “When you’re not yet aware that Darth Vader is your father.”

Some, though, defended Liz Cheney’s position.

“There’s enough blame to go around,” tweeted one user. This is a condensed version of the information.