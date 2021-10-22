After Biden’s pledge of Taiwan defense, the US seeks to contain Beijing’s rage.

The US tried to avoid an escalation with China on Friday, saying there had been no change in Taiwan policy after President Joe Biden committed to defend the island from a Chinese invasion.

Tensions have risen in recent months as Beijing increases air incursions near Taiwan, a self-governing democracy that the rising Asian giant has promised to take over one day, if necessary by force.

Biden was asked whether the US would come to Taiwan’s aid if China invaded at a CNN broadcast forum in Baltimore on Thursday evening. He replied, “Yes.” “That is something we are committed to.” Biden’s remarks appeared to contradict the United States’ long-standing policy of “strategic ambiguity,” in which the US assists Taiwan in building its defenses but does not openly guarantee to come to the island’s aid in the case of a war.

The White House stated on Friday that it was still directed by the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979, which mandated that the US give arms to “allow Taiwan to maintain sufficient self-defense capabilities.”

A White House official responded, “The president was not declaring any change in our policy, and there is no change in our policy.”

“We will continue to oppose any unilateral alterations to the status quo,” the official added, referring to the act’s vow to assist Taiwan’s self-defense.

On a visit to NATO headquarters in Brussels, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin declined to address “hypotheticals,” but said the US “will continue to provide Taiwan with the types of weapons that it needs to defend itself.”

The approach is intended to deter a Chinese invasion while also discouraging Taiwan from proclaiming formal independence, which Beijing considers as a red line.

Taiwan, which has worked to strengthen foreign alliances to shield itself from Beijing, praised Biden’s remarks on Friday.

In a statement, Presidential Office spokesperson Xavier Chang said, “The US administration has proved their rock strong commitment for Taiwan through concrete measures.”

Beijing, on the other hand, claimed Biden’s remarks risked “damaging Sino-US relations,” warning Washington to “act and talk cautiously on the Taiwan issue” on Friday.

“On matters involving China’s basic interests, there is no place for compromise,” foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a regular press briefing.

Wang said that the United States should not underestimate China’s “staunch determination, powerful will, and strong capabilities” to defend itself against challenges to its sovereignty.

In an interview with ABC in August, Biden made a similar promise, saying that the US would.