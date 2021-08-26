After Biden warned of an ISIS attack, Americans were asked to leave Kabul Airport due to a security threat.

The US Embassy in Kabul has advised Americans to evacuate the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul as soon as possible due to potential “security threats” from local ISIS fighters.

“We’re encouraging U.S. citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and to avoid airport gates at this time due to security threats outside the gates of Kabul airport… U.S. citizens who are currently at Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate should leave immediately, according to the embassy’s notification.

President Joe Biden has declined to extend the deadline for evacuating Americans, US troops, and Afghan allies, which was set for August 31. As a result, the United States and its allies face a rapidly closing window in which to assist others in evacuating.

“Every day we’re on the ground, we know ISIS-K is attempting to target the airport and assault both US and ally personnel as well as innocent civilians,” Biden stated on Tuesday.

Legislators have chastised the Biden administration for not stepping up evacuation operations sooner in the US disengagement process. The Taliban’s radical Islamic terrorist forces have now assumed control of the country, making it more difficult for Afghans to flee peacefully.

This is a breaking news item, and more information will be added as it becomes available.