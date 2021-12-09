After Biden calls Ukraine’s Zelensky, the US says there have been “no deals cut or concessions made” with Russia.

According to The Washington Newsday, President Joe Biden did not negotiate or discuss any deals with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about the Ukraine crisis, which the US president has since consulted.

When asked if US officials had discussed the possibility of Kyiv offering partial autonomy to the eastern Donbas region, which is currently under the control of Russia-aligned rebels, a State Department official said shortly after Biden’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that “there have been absolutely no deals cut, concessions made, or even discussed.”

“During his call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, the President was extremely explicit about his commitment to our key principles,” a State Department official stated. “He reaffirmed his support for Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty and informed President Putin that one nation cannot dictate to another how to draw its borders.” “Any suggestion that we are pressuring Ukraine to make concessions or that we are excluding anyone from diplomacy is false and should be handled as such,” the official continued.

After his own 1.5-hour chat with US President Donald Trump on Thursday, Zelensky said he was informed of the details of Biden’s meetings with Putin.

“The subject of the President of the United States’ negotiations with Putin was conveyed to me,” Zelensky stated. “We also talked about alternative approaches for resolving the situation in Donbas and the progress of Ukraine’s internal reforms.” Russia has been accused by US and Ukrainian intelligence of stationing more than 100,000 troops along Ukraine’s border, where two self-declared separatist republics have battled with Ukrainian security forces since 2014, when a pro-Western administration was elected in an uprising that shook Moscow.

During the upheaval in Ukraine, Russia sent troops to the then-Ukraine-controlled Crimean Peninsula, which it later annexed following a referendum that Ukraine and a number of other countries contested.

Moscow has justified its troop movements, claiming that it has the right to deploy troops along the border as it sees fit. Putin has rejected any preparations to invade, but he continues to oppose Ukraine’s attempt to join the NATO military alliance led by the United States, as well as the removal of weapons systems from NATO states. This is a condensed version of the information.