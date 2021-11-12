After Belarus’ flight ban, the EU sees ‘progress’ on the migrant crisis.

After Turkey prohibited nationals of three Middle Eastern countries from travelling to Belarus, the European Union said on Friday it was making progress in resolving a migrant problem on the Belarus-Poland border.

Hundreds of migrants, mostly Kurds from the Middle East, have been trapped on the border for days in near-freezing temperatures, prompting the WHO to express “grave concern” over their plight on Friday.

The West accuses Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of bringing them into the nation to send over the border as retaliation for sanctions, and Poland is refusing to let them cross.

Because of “the problem of unlawful border crossings” into the EU, Turkey announced that Iraqis, Syrians, and Yemenis would no longer be allowed on flights from Turkey to Belarus.

“We are witnessing progress on all fronts,” European Commission vice president Margaritis Schinas said at a press conference in Lebanon, adding that he would be visiting Iraq and Turkey soon.

A spokeswoman for Germany’s foreign ministry said that talks with airlines and nations along potential migration routes were ongoing, and that the Turkish restriction demonstrated that “we already have some results.”

Following reports this week of new aircraft delivering migrants to Minsk from Turkey and the Middle East, Western governments have demanded that Lukashenko and his primary partner Russia take steps to resolve the problem.

Following an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Thursday, the US and European delegations accused Minsk of putting lives at danger for political reasons and attempting to deflect attention away from “its own increasing human rights crimes.”

Minsk and Moscow have accused EU countries of failing to meet international standards by barring migrants seeking asylum after Western military “adventures” in the Middle East, according to Minsk and Moscow.

Russia has sent strategic bombers to patrol over Belarus this week as a show of support for Minsk, and the two nations announced on Friday that a joint unit of paratroopers was undertaking snap drills near the Polish border.

Moscow has denied any involvement in the migration problem, with President Vladimir Putin urging Europe that if it wants a solution, it should “reestablish connections” with Minsk.

Instead, the EU is exploring further sanctions against Lukashenko, who is already facing sanctions for repressing opponents following a disputed presidential election last year.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who has ruled the ex-Soviet country for nearly three decades, has warned that Belarus could cut off a gas pipeline to Russia.