After being stuck, London’s Tower Bridge reopens to traffic.

After a “technical issue” that left the 19th-century landmark’s arms pointing skyward for over twelve hours, London’s Tower Bridge reopened to traffic on Tuesday.

According to the bridge’s timetable, the two portions of the bridge had been blocked since mid-afternoon on Monday, when they were supposed to open for a tall wooden ship, the Sailing Vessel Tenacious.

The bridge, one of the most recognizable parts of London’s skyline, has become stuck for the second time in a year.

According to the BBC, the bridge reopened to traffic at 01:45 BST (0045 GMT) on Tuesday.

The bridge spans the River Thames, connecting the Square Mile financial sector to Southwark, and its closure resulted in long lines on both sides of the crossing.

According to its website, the landmark was deemed “the largest and most complicated bascule bridge ever completed” when it was built between 1886 and 1894.

The bascules, which are the bridge’s arms and are derived from the French term for “seesaw,” move up and down on either side using four huge gears. The cogs were originally driven by steam before being replaced in the 1970s with an electro-hydraulic system.

The bridge raises about 800 times each year on average.

It became stopped for almost an hour in August 2020, causing traffic to get gridlocked in the nearby neighborhoods.