After being released from Turkey, an Israeli couple accused of spying returns home.

The Israeli government said Thursday that an Israeli couple who had been jailed in Turkey for a week on suspicion of espionage had been released.

Mordi and Natali Oknin were arrested last week after visiting Istanbul’s tallest building, the Camlica Tower.

According to Turkish state news agency Anadolu, a court in the city charged them with “political and military espionage” for allegedly photographing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s home.

The Oknins have disputed the allegations, while Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has stated that the couple is not affiliated with any intelligence service.

“Mordi and Natali Oknin were released from prison and are on their way home to Israel, thanks to collaborative efforts with Turkey,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office stated in a statement.

A mob of family and fans met the couple as they returned to Modiin in central Israel, according to footage broadcast on national television. Many of the well-wishers donned t-shirts featuring a portrait of the pair on them.

The Oknins, two public bus drivers who had been featured in Egged’s advertising, expressed their thanks.

In footage released by the Israel Airport Authority, Mordi Oknin said, “To the president, to the prime minister, to Yair Lapid, to everyone we forgot, to everyone, to the ministry of international relations, to all the citizens of Israel.”

Shiraz Oknin, Natali Oknin’s daughter, said: “In a way that you can’t explain, I’m floating in the clouds. I’d like to express my gratitude to the entire country.” “We congratulated the president of Turkey and his government for their assistance,” Bennett and Lapid stated, adding that they “look forward to welcoming the couple back home.”

Turkey-Israel relations have been strained since ambassadors were removed in 2018 following the deaths of Palestinian demonstrators in Gaza.