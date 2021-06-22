After being mistaken for a dead woman, a sex doll was rescued from a river.

Emergency workers in Japan rushed to save a woman from drowning, only to discover it was a rubber love doll when she was pulled to safety.

On Friday, YouTuber Tanaka Natsuki, who was in the vicinity filming a separate fishing video for her account, witnessed the situation when police, firefighters, and ambulances arrived on the coast of Hachinohe, in Japan’s north-east.

“While I was filming for my fishing video, I thought a corpse had come floating by, but it turned out to be a Dutch wife,” Natsuki tweeted, referring to the dolls by their popular name.

According to Today, the YouTuber, who usually broadcasts videos about her excursions to hot springs, subsequently confirmed that another passerby thought the sex doll was a lady and contacted 911.

“It appears that someone mistook what it was and reported it to the authorities, since a large number of cops, fire engines, and ambulances arrived. Thankfully, the ‘wife’ was recovered safely. “Nice,” she said on Twitter.

If you’re looking for a unique way to express yourself, consider using the words ”

おう。 pic.twitter.com/VOFwpKtPmK

— / (@nachangagaga) 18th of June, 2021

Images shared on Twitter showed the doll floating upside down in the water, with a big crowd gathered near the harbour’s edge to witness emergency crews take the doll to safety.

Some owners believe that love dolls have souls and that throwing them away with the rest of one’s trash is bad luck.

The Human Love Doll Company, a Japanese company whose tagline is “love dolls are born to be loved,” offered a comprehensive funeral service for dolls that are no longer needed in January 2020, making it easier for owners to say their goodbyes.

There is a standard Doll Funeral Plan costing $452.19 (50,000 yen) that includes a funeral, memorial service and a commemorative video of the ceremony, as well as a Doll Angel Funeral Plan priced at $813.94 (90,000 yen), which allows the owner to attend.

Over the years, love and sex dolls have been mistaken for human beings on countless occasions. In the U.S. in July 2020, police were alerted to a dead body on railway tracks, before officers checked it and discovered that it was a doll.

In that incident, officers in. This is a brief summary.