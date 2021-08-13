After being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, a pregnant woman undergoes a rare surgery.

Doctors in India successfully performed a rare and complex surgery on a six-month-pregnant lady with pancreatic cancer.

The operation took performed at the Fortis Hospital in New Delhi, India’s capital. According to IANS, doctors at the clinic announced on Thursday that they had successfully completed the Whipple surgery on the pregnant woman, a first for the country and one of the few in the globe.

The woman from Afghanistan was five and a half months pregnant when she was diagnosed with cancer, according to Dr. Amit Javed, director of Gastrointestinal Oncology at Fortis Hospital. Because her symptoms were common in pregnancy, it was difficult to pinpoint the source of her discomfort. The woman had been experiencing stomach pains, nausea, and vomiting.

A CT scan of the abdomen can be used to diagnose pancreatic cancer. This must be avoided during pregnancy because it is detrimental to the fetus.

“Because of my advanced pregnancy, the surgery was difficult. Furthermore, due to her pregnancy, she was unable to receive chemotherapy,” the hospital said in a statement published by NDTV.

In this case, the procedure was complicated because both the mother and the infant were at risk of dying.

“This was a large-scale operation that necessitated a multi-disciplinary approach. Advanced ICU capabilities, post-operative care units, and high-level anaesthetic teams were all synchronized. According to Tribune India, Dr. Javed was quoted by the Press Trust of India as saying, “The procedure took four hours.”

He continued, “We were able to accomplish it without’moving the baby,’ and post-operative tests revealed total tumor removal and a healthy baby.”

A distal pancreatectomy is used to remove malignancies in the body or on the tail of the pancreas in most circumstances. Those that arise from the lower bile duct, ampulla, or second section of the duodenum, on the other hand, are removed by a pancreaticoduodenectomy (also called a Whipple procedure). The malignant location (in the pancreas) and the uterus, on the other hand, were very close to one another in this case, according to the experts.

“We are immensely proud of our doctors for successfully performing Whipple surgery on a pregnant woman for the first time in India,” Dr. Javed added.