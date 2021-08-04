After being caught in the path of a kangaroo stampede, a woman fears for her life.

While walking along a cliff, a woman was caught in the path of a kangaroo rush and feared for her life.

Em, an Australian, was out for a walk near Cape Bridgewater, just outside of Victoria, and was a long way from her car when the group came.

She grabbed out her phone and recorded the marsupials, while also sharing a goodbye message, fearful she wouldn’t make it.

Fortunately, the 27-year-old was unharmed, and on Monday, she uploaded the video to TikTok, which may be seen here.

“An actual representation of living in Australia,” she captioned the video, which has been seen over 2 million times.

“Just in case I die here, there’s a rush of kangaroos coming for me,” Em explains. “What the f*** is going on?”

A swarm of at least a dozen roos can be seen hopping along the same way she is, and she keeps saying “Oh my god” in a terrified tone as they draw closer.

Em disclosed she was on top of a cliff, with the sea clearly visible in the distance, so there’s nowhere to escape and hide.

“Alright, alright, alright, I’m just going to hide under the cliff here,” she says as they get closer. What the f*** if I get kangaroo kicked in the face?”

She returned to exclaim “oh my god” as she captured the moment the animals noticed her on camera. As some attempt to turn back, they come to a halt in their tracks, uncertain.

But the bulk press on, attempting to flee the terrified woman by scaling a wire fence with their infamous jumping skills.

Em offered a little more about the backstory to her potentially life-threatening encounter after posting her scary tale online.

“Add in the fact that I’m alone on a cliff three kilometers from my car = panic,” she explained.

background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius:. div style=” background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius:. This is a condensed version of the information.