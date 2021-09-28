After being captured, the ‘Mad Monkey’ who was violently targeting one man travels 13 miles to return home.

This past month, a bizarre story of violence and perseverance involving a “crazy monkey” unfolded outside the Indian city of Chikmagalur.

A five-year-old Bonnet Macaque monkey regarded as a general nuisance in the city’s Kottigehara district began threatening schoolchildren on September 16. According to Firstpost, this prompted the local forest authorities to intervene and attempt to remove the animal.

The situation became more serious when the agency enlisted the assistance of local drivers to guide the animal down the desired path. During this time, the monkey rushed onto Jagadish B B, the autorickshaw driver, and began attacking him violently.

The report stated, “It nipped his hand hard and scraped him off.” “A visibly disturbed and frightened Jagadish bolted from the scene. Wherever he went, the monkey followed him. He hid inside his autorickshaw, which was attacked and the covering sheets tore down.”

This endeavor lasted around three hours before the animal was apprehended. Officials are baffled as to what prompted the monkey to attack one person so ferociously. Although monkeys have been known to attack people and other animals, one forest ranger informed Firstpost that this was the first time they had observed such an attack. Prior to this episode, the animal had not been seen attempting anything more serious than stealing nibbles, as is typical of its nature.

“I was terrified,” Jagadish admitted. “The crazed monkey followed me around everywhere. My wounds will take at least a month to heal, according to my doctor, because it bit me so severely. My auto-rickshaw, which is my bread and butter, is not working. I also didn’t go home that day because I was afraid the monkey might follow me. At home, I have two small children. What if it goes after them? I’m still terrified.”

After the monkey was successfully removed and released in a forest 13 miles (22 kilometers) away, the narrative took a frightening turn. It was sighted roaming around the village again less than a week later, having returned after the long journey. When questioned why he knew it was the same animal, Jagadish claimed it was because of a specific marking on its ear. It’s not known how it came to be. This is a condensed version of the information.